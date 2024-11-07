

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK on Thursday announced a wave of new sanctions against Russia's military industrial complex, further restricting its supply of vital military equipment to the war front.



New targets include suppliers supporting Russia's military production, Russian-backed mercenary groups operating in Sub-Saharan Africa and a GRU agent involved in the use of a Novichok nerve agent in Salisbury.



The UK announced 56 new sanctions in its largest sanctions package against Russia since May 2023.



The sanctions target entities based in China, Turkey, and Central Asia involved in the supply and production of goods including machine tools, microelectronics and components for drones, which Russia uses in its war against Ukraine.



This latest package also targets 3 private mercenary groups with links to the Kremlin, including Africa Corps, and 11 individuals associated with Russian proxies. These targets have direct links to the Kremlin, have threatened peace and security in Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic, and have committed widespread human rights abuses across the continent, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News