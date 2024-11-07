

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $64.6 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $74.9 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $1.050 billion from $1.000 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



