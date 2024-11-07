Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ: BNRG) is blazing a trail in the thermal energy storage (TES) sector, where the demand for clean, reliable energy solutions is red hot- literally. With revolutionary technology, a strong track record, and a growing portfolio of strategic partnerships, Brenmiller has positioned itself to capitalize.

Recently, Brenmiller released its 2023-2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, a potent testament to its commitment to net-zero industrial heat solutions and advancing clean energy worldwide. Serving markets across the U.S., EU, Latin America, Canada, and Israel, Brenmiller has built a global presence with technology and partnerships that put them on track to become an integral services provider to the clean energy revolution.

Unleashing the Power of Partnership with Entelios

Brenmiller's innovation is its bGen ZERO technology-an innovative approach and solution for industrial decarbonization. Designed to bring versatile, clean heat to energy-intensive industries like food processing and large-scale manufacturers, bGen ZERO is meeting market needs in ways few could have imagined even a decade ago. And it couldn't be arriving at a better time, as demand for TES surges alongside ESG mandates and global decarbonization policies.

Brenmiller's CEO recently described demand for TES as "the strongest" he's seen in his 40-year career. A planned partnership with Germany's Entelios AG, one of the nation's leading energy management firms, only adds to its momentum. Once executed, it aligns Brenmiller with Germany's ambitious green energy transition goals and allows them to tap into Entelios's impressive 1 GW of energy management flexibility. For perspective, that's enough to power around 750,000 households-at the same time promoting grid optimization and clean energy management.

Revolutionizing Grid Stability and Clean Energy Access

Additionally, from its capability to generate high-temperature heat from renewable power, Brenmiller's bGen ZERO technology enhances grid stability, balances energy supply, and delivers massive energy savings for industrial clients. Moreover, its TES technology enables clients to participate in grid-balancing markets, reducing energy expenses, capturing revenue from ancillary services, and responding to demand spikes. These advantages position Brenmiller to capture a significant share of Germany's growing TES market, forecasted to hit $2.9 billion by 2028.

Germany's negative grid energy prices, meaning that companies like Brenmiller can get paid to provide excess energy to the grid, are expected to open additional revenue opportunities for Brenmiller. In other words, with bGen ZERO's flexible energy model, Brenmiller could provide valuable service to clients and even sell excess energy back to the grid-a true two-way advantage that few competitors can match.

The World's First TES Gigafactory

Brenmiller's momentum and ambitions are supported by its state-of-the-art gigafactory in Dimona, Israel, the world's first thermal battery gigafactory. Opened in 2023 with support from the European Union, this groundbreaking facility provides the scale needed to meet the demands of Brenmiller's growing project pipeline, which the company forecasts can generate $440 million in revenues over contract durations. More than just a factory, this fully automated facility achieves one-third energy savings at full capacity, producing scalable, efficient, and sustainable TES technology to meet clean energy needs worldwide.

As important, Brenmiller's bGen ZERO technology provides non-stop energy storage to industrial operations, extending equipment lifespan and supporting global goals for clean, affordable, and on-demand energy. Brenmiller's alignment with key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also underscores Brenmiller's commitment to environmental progress and sustainable infrastructure.

Accolades that Speak for Themselves

Brenmiller's solutions have attracted the right kind of attention. In 2023, TIME magazine named its bGen system a Best Invention in the Green Energy category, affirming its unique impact on sustainable energy. Brenmiller has also been named an Innovation Champion at the European Investment Bank's AdVenture Debt Summit, was a finalist in BloombergNEF's BNEF Pioneers competition, and received multiple honors at the 2023 Energy Storage Awards. These recognitions not only highlight the power and potential of its technology; they validate the company's role as a TES sector thought leader.

As competitors scramble to reach the start line, it's important to note that Brenmiller is already in the race to deliver net-zero industrial heat and prove that clean energy can be a reality-not a distant goal. Through its powerful partnerships, groundbreaking technology, and unmatched vision, Brenmiller Energy is setting the bar high for TES innovation. And while Brenmiller, its partners, and clients benefit, the biggest winner can be the planet itself.

Brenmiller Energy

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6548/229140_1aaf8388c42fdad8_001full.jpg

About bGen Technology

bGen, Brenmiller's TES system, converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen was named among TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses: the Company's progress in offering access to zero-emission industrial heat solutions; the Company's bGen ZERO technology assisting in transforming industrial energy consumption worldwide; bGen ZERO's benefits, including lower customers' energy costs, increase project revenues, and paving the way for fully renewable power generation; the future expansion of the energy storage sector; the growth in the demand for the Company's solutions; the cumulative thermal energy storage capacity of the Company's projects; the excepted operational energy consumption reduction of the Company's automated gigafactory manufacturing line for bGen ZERO; the Company's long-term commitment to sustainable industrial transformation. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 18, 2024, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Additional Disclaimers and Disclosures: This is sponsored content. Hawk Point Media Group, LLC. (HPM) has been compensated, or expects to be, to produce and distribute digital content for Brenmiller Energy Ltd. It should be expressly understood that HPM is not operated by a licensed broker, a dealer, or a registered investment adviser. It should also be expressly understood that under no circumstances does any information published herein represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. HPM reports/releases are commercial advertisements and are for general information purposes ONLY. The information made available by HPM is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, investment advice or recommendations. The contributors do NOT buy and sell securities covered before or after any particular article, report and/or publication. HPM holds ZERO shares and has never owned stock in Brenmiller Energy Ltd. While HPM does not own or market shares, it is prudent to expect that those hiring HPM including that company's owners, employees, and affiliates, may sell some or even all of the Brenmiller Energy Ltd. shares that they own, if any, during and/or after this engagement period. Always do your own due diligence prior to investing in any publicly traded company. Forward-Looking Statements

This article contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this articcle are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 18, 2024, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Hawk Point Media Group, Llc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. For Hawk Point Media Group Llc's full disclaimer and disclosure statement, click HERE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229140

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.