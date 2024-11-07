Boulder, Colorado and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH), Karma Card Corporation, a fintech company with a mission to be a force for good by integrating philanthropy with financial services and is proud to announce significant enhancements to Karma app, its flagship platform. These updates include a new Impact Dashboard and Karma Stories, enhancing member experience and engagement. The Company has also launched a redesigned website that highlights these new features boosting member engagement and community impact initiatives.

Impact Dashboard Empowers Users to Track Their Contributions

The newly launched Impact Dashboard provides Karma Connect members with a dynamic tool to monitor the impact of their cashback contributions. Measuring the impact of their donations over time gives members a clear view of how everyday purchases translate into tangible outcomes.

"Our members are passionate about creating positive change, and the Impact Dashboard brings that commitment to life," said John Eagleton, CEO of Intellabridge. "Tracking the impact - whether it's meals provided or trees planted - motivates members to continue engaging with purpose."

Karma Stories Highlight Real-World Change

The Company has also launched a new feature Karma Stories which is an interactive feed showcasing stories from charities and changemakers and illustrating the real-world impact of the Karma community and charities supported by its members. "These stories put a human face on our collective efforts," added John Eagleton. "From providing essential supplies to supporting environmental projects, members can see how their contributions inspire and create change."

Website Redesign Enhances Member Onboarding

As part of ongoing enhancements, the updated website at karmaconnect.com now provides more accessible information on key features like the Impact Dashboard and Karma Stories, offering members and credit unions a clearer view of the platform's capabilities. In addition, partnerships with credit unions extend the marketing reach, introducing more members to Karma Connect and a mission of meaningful impact.

Exploring Infrastructure Options For Cardholders

Due to the decisions of Qenta (formerly Apto Payments) to put on hold its card issuance business and Patriot Bank to discontinue its B2C Banking-as-a-Service product, the card program was paused. These changes are independent of any actions by the Company.

The Company is actively pursuing cost-effective and stable infrastructure solutions to ensure service continuity. In line with this goal, the focus is on transitioning existing cardholders to Karma Connect, which offers a more streamlined impact solution compared to the Karma Card program. This shift will allow the Company to maintain high-quality service while optimizing operational efficiency. During this transition, we are committed to supporting our customers by offering guidance on account closures, processing final transactions, and addressing inquiries to ensure a smooth and well-supported process.

The information provided herein except for exploring infrastructure options for cardholders is not material information.

About Intellabridge Technology Corporation

Intellabridge Technology Corporation (CSE: KASH) (OTCQB: KASHF) (FSE: KASH) is a fintech company in the business of social and environmental impact whose product, Karma, has a mission to make every transaction have a positive impact on the world through cashback solutions and automated customizable donations to charitable organizations based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Karma Connect enables customers to link their existing debit or credit cards to the platform, earning extra cashback on their everyday purchases. These rewards are directed to charitable organizations, turning regular spending into impactful donations. This seamless integration makes it easy for users to contribute to causes they care about, promoting positive change without requiring additional financial outlay.

For more information on Intellabridge visit www.intellabridge.com.

For more information on Karma visit www.karmaconnect.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of any of the words "will", "plan", "on track", "possible", "anticipated" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/229170

SOURCE: Intellabridge Technology Corporation