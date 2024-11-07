Telvantis: RAADR Unveils New Name and Brand Identity Reflecting Its Commitment to Innovation and Leadership in Telecommunications

Raadr, Inc. (OTC Pink:RDAR) ("Raadr" or the "Company") a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the telecommunications industry, is pleased to announce an exciting transformation as it unveils a new name and brand identity, "Telvantis", designed to reflect its commitment to pioneering progress in the telecommunications field. With a legacy of providing innovative solutions to top-tier telco operators, network providers, and global enterprises, Telvantis is redefining its brand to more closely align with its vision of shaping the industry's future.

Why the Change?

Powered by decades of experience, Telvantis will continue to advance its position at the forefront of telecommunications innovation. The new branding marks a significant step in our evolution as we deepen our dedication to empowering telecommunications leaders with cutting-edge technology. The brand identity encapsulates our mission of delivering exceptional value, driven by our entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering commitment to excellence. This transformation reflects our renewed focus on anticipating and meeting the changing needs of the telecommunications industry.

About Telvantis

Telvantis has built a strong reputation over the years, backed by decades of expertise in serving some of the world's foremost telco operators, network providers, and enterprises. With a track record of success and innovation, Telvantis has a commercial infrastructure to support its partners in navigating the rapidly evolving telecommunications landscape.

Mission and Vision

The brand will serve as a powerful representation of Telvantis's mission: to empower telecommunications industry leaders with advanced technology solutions that deliver measurable value. In line with our vision to lead the future of telecommunications, Telvantis remains committed to shaping the industry with groundbreaking technology solutions tailored to the demands of a globally connected world.

Looking Ahead

Through its renewed brand, Telvantis aims to deepen its engagement with existing partners and expand its reach to support new players in the telecommunications sector. As a company, we're fully invested in driving the industry forward, embracing technological advances, and developing the solutions that will power tomorrow's telecommunications landscape.

Quote from President

Orlando Taddeo, President of Telvantis, shared, "This rebranding is an exciting moment for Telvantis. Our new identity speaks to our core mission and symbolizes our commitment to progress and to our partners worldwide. This change represents more than just a new look; it's an alignment of our strategic vision, entrepreneurial spirit, and relentless dedication to delivering value and innovation in telecommunications."

Safe Harbor Statement: Statements in this news release may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release.

