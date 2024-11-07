

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian tire maker Pirelli (PPAMY.PK, PPAMF.PK) Thursday reported nine-month net income of 371.1 million euros or 0.35 euro per share, compared to 411.0 million euros or 0.39 euro per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, net income for the period was 448.4 million euros, compared to 453.1 million euros.



EBIT for the period was 707.8 million euros, up from 668.3 million euros last year.



Revenues for the nine-month period were 5.184 billion euro, up 0.5% from 5.160 billion euros last year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News