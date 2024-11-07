

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft (MSFT) is introducing several AI-powered tools Notepad and Paint on Windows 11 Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels on Windows 11.



The latest Rewrite tool will rewrite sentences, change the tone and alter the length of text with the help of artificial intelligence in Notepad.



'You can rephrase sentences, adjust the tone, and modify the length of your content based on your preferences to refine your text,' Windows Inbox Apps group product manager Dave Grochocki said.



'Options to make your content longer or shorter and modifying the tone or format let you easily adjust your content for specific goals.'



To access the tool, the users have to right-click on the menu or push the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+I, after highlighting the text. The suggested AI rewrites will then appear in a box.



Meanwhile, the tech giant is rolling out AI features called Generative Fill and Generative Erase in the Paint app.



'With generative fill, you can make edits and additions with just a few words while maintaining the existing art style of your project,' explained Grochocki.



'We are also introducing generative erase, a new AI-powered tool that helps you remove unwanted objects from the canvas, filling in the empty space left behind to make it look like the object was never there.'



The latest additions to Notepad and Paint are expected to enhance the user experience.



