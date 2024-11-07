Despite the high stakes election, The New 2024 Presidential Election Sleep Report found Sleep Cycle users slept better than expected on election night

Sleep Cycle, the leading sleep technology company, today released its 2024 Presidential Election Sleep Report, revealing surprising metrics on how the U.S. Election affected or seemingly did not affect America's night of rest. Users adding "Stressful day" in their Sleep Notes increased by 18% compared to a regular Tuesday in October 2024, but this is a sharp decline from 54% of users reporting Stressful day on the 2020 Election, compared to a regular Tuesday in October 2020.

The report is based on anonymized data from over 593,000 sleep sessions in the U.S., where users have voluntarily shared their sleep data, as well as data from the four Tuesdays prior to election night and results from a survey in the Sleep Cycle app. The full report presents data broken down by state and age group compared to election night in 2020.

Additional Election Night Sleep Data Highlights:

34.2% of users said the 2024 election impacted their sleep, a decrease compared to 2020, when 44.2% respondents reported sleep impacts.

of users said the 2024 election respondents reported sleep impacts. Of the 34.2% who reported sleep impacts, 92.7% reported it negatively impacted their sleep in 2024 , this is a 4% decrease in negative impacts compared to 2020 when 96.5% users noted it negatively impacted sleep.

reported it their sleep , this is a when 96.5% users noted it negatively impacted sleep. In 2024 most age groups stayed up later than on the 2020 election night but there is one age group that didn't. Individuals aged 18-24 went to bed slightly earlier (2 minutes sooner) than the previous election.

(2 minutes sooner) than the previous election. The age group that stayed up the longest compared to the previous election ranged from ages 55-64, going to sleep 11 minutes later than last election.

Erik Jivmark, CEO of Sleep Cycle, comments on the findings, adding that the quick election results may have contributed to better sleep for many users:

"Our data from the 2024 election night reveals an interesting shift, with a markedly lower impact on sleep and stress compared to 2020. While election nights often bring increased stress and excitement, this year's data shows a calmer response, which contributes to improved sleep a surprising outcome considering the tension surrounding this election."

This report highlights the value of Sleep Cycle's data-driven insights as well as reinforces the company's role as a leader in sleep analysis. Sleep Cycle continues to provide users with tools and insights to manage their sleep better during significant and stressful events with guided meditations, sleep notes and statistics, and interactive coaching features.

To further explore the results of the 2024 Presidential Election Sleep Report, visit our website here.

About Sleep Cycle

With millions of daily active users and over three billion nights analyzed in more than 150 countries, Sleep Cycle is the leading sleep tracking application and one of the most widely used solutions worldwide to improve sleep health. Sleep Cycle's mission is to improve global health by empowering people to sleep better. Since its launch in 2009, Sleep Cycle has helped millions of people understand their sleep habits and improve their sleep. The mobile application helps users fall asleep more easily, tracks and analyses sleep during the night, wakes the user in a light sleep phase and provides insight into how sleep quality is best improved. Sleep Cycle is one of the world's most comprehensive sources for statistics on sleep and contributes to research and reporting on sleep worldwide. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP. The head office is located in Gothenburg, Sweden.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241107364397/en/

Contacts:

Jonna Grenfeldt PR and Communication

+46 70 735 7539 jonna.grenfeldt@sleepcycle.com

Crackle PR for Sleep Cycle US

Emily Shuler, Senior Account Manager

sleepcycle@cracklepr.com

609-751-4712