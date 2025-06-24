Sleep Cycle AB: Sleep Cycle Launches New In-App Collaboration with HelloFresh, Factor, and YouFoodz

Expanding the Sleep Cycle Platform to Include In-App Wellness Offers and Partnership Promotions that Deliver Tangible Value for Users

Sleep Cycle, the world's leading sleep analysis app, today announces a new in-app collaboration with HelloFresh, Factor, and YouFoodz. This initiative marks the launch of Sleep Cycle's in-app promotion platform, enabling external brands to connect directly with its highly engaged user base through targeted promotional placements. These placements not only support users' well-being with curated wellness offers but also strengthen the company's broader partnership program.

With this step, Sleep Cycle remains committed to its mission of promoting global health while expanding its strategic partnership program and introducing new ways for partners to engage with a health-conscious user base. The goal is to bridge daily wellness routines - such as healthy eating - with better sleep outcomes, by surfacing relevant, seasonal offers and promotions inside the app.

"We know that sleep is essential to living life to the fullest - but it doesn't exist in a vacuum," says Erik Jivmark, CEO at Sleep Cycle. "Our users are increasingly curious about how daily habits, like nutrition, affect their sleep. These collaborations allow us to explore that connection in a simple and mutually beneficial way - while also tapping into key moments of daily engagement to deliver even more value to our users."

Promotional placements from HelloFresh, Factor, and YouFoodz will appear within the Sleep Cycle app, offering exclusive deals to users focused on building healthier routines. United by a shared mission to support balanced, wellness-driven lifestyles, the collaboration brings together sleep insights and nutritious meals to offer a holistic approach to everyday well-being.

"Many of us start thinking about how to make the day a little healthier as soon as we wake up," says Joanna Malecka, Global Director of Growth Partnership at HelloFresh. "That's why partnering with Sleep Cycle felt like a natural fit - it's a chance to offer inspiration when busy people are setting the tone for their day, including what they'll cook for dinner."

This is the first step in highlighting relevant offers from like-minded wellness brands for Sleep Cycle's global and highly engaged user base. To learn more about Sleep Cycle's partnership program, visit https://sleepcycle.com/partnerships

For more information, please contact

Elisabeth Hedman | CFO & Head of IR

elisabeth.hedman@sleepcycle.com | +46 76 282 8958

Erik Jivmark | CEO

erik.jivmark@sleepcycle.com

Jonna Grenfeldt | PR & Communications

jonna.grenfeldt@sleepcycle.com |+46 70 735 7539

Peter Alsterberg | Chief Commercial Officer at Sleep Cycle

partnerships@sleepcycle.com | +46706195434

About Sleep Cycle

Sleep Cycle is dedicated to making healthy sleep accessible to everyone. Our app helps users to build hero habits, identify potential sleep issues, and gain valuable insights into their sleep patterns. Leveraging patented sound technology and over 3 billion analyzed sleep sessions, Sleep Cycle provides unparalleled accuracy and personalized guidance. As part of its broader partnership program, Sleep Cycle offers company partnerships including in-app promotions, tailored SDK solutions, and an extensive data library, enabling businesses to expand their offerings with sleep solutions and insights. Sleep Cycle is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker SLEEP, with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Image Attachments

SC Hellofresh