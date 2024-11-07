Unity (NYSE: U), the leading platform to create and grow games and interactive experiences, today announced that Jarrod Yahes will join as SVP, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on January 1, 2025. His appointment comes on the heels of last week's hiring of Steve Collins, ex-CTO of King and Havok co-founder, as Unity's new Chief Technology Officer.

Jarrod Yahes joins Unity from Shutterstock, where he has served as CFO for the past five years. He helped drive the company's portfolio expansion into 3D content, data monetization, and digital advertising while emphasizing revenue growth and profitability. Prior to Shutterstock, Jarrod was the CFO of Zeta Global, a marketing technology company.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jarrod to Unity. His blend of operational rigor and growth orientation will be instrumental for Unity's next stage," said Matt Bromberg, CEO and President of Unity. "We've now solidified the leadership team that will drive Unity towards greater operational discipline, accelerated product innovation, and deeper relationships with our customers and the community."

"Unity has established itself as the only global platform that supports developers across the entire lifecycle of making, marketing, and monetizing games and interactive experiences," said Jarrod Yahes. "I'm so excited to join Matt and the team to support Unity's mission. Unity is a special company with a unique place in the ecosystem."

Unity is releasing third quarter 2024 financial results after the market close today, Thursday, November 7, 2024, with a webcast to follow at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET. The webcast and shareholder letter can be accessed at investors.unity.com where a replay of the webcast will also be available.

About Jarrod Yahes

Jarrod Yahes has most recently served as Shutterstock's CFO since December 2019. Prior to joining Shutterstock, he was CFO at marketing technology company Zeta Global; CFO at Jackson Hewitt Tax Services; and served in multiple capacities at ExlService Holdings, including SVP, Global Controller and SVP, Treasurer. Earlier, he worked at Citi in the Global Technology Investment Banking group and started his career with Ernst Young LLP. He earned a BS in Applied Economics from Cornell University and an MBA from the University of California at Berkeley.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to create, market and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality (XR). For more information, visit Unity.com.

