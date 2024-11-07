

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) reported Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at -$21.94 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$2.26 million, or -$0.02 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.2% to $54.63 million from $44.33 million last year.



Apartment Investment & Management Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: (-$0.82) - (-$0.77)



