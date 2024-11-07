

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MBIA Inc. (MBI) announced Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled -$56 million, or -$1.18 per share. This compares with -$185 million, or -$3.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 262.5% to $29 million from $8 million last year.



MBIA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$56 Mln. vs. -$185 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$1.18 vs. -$3.94 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $29 Mln vs. $8 Mln last year.



