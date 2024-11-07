

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $588 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $526 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $583 million or $1.68 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $588 Mln. vs. $526 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.70 vs. $1.53 last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.30 to $5.40



