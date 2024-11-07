

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $7 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $53 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.3 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 19.4% to $687.509 million from $853.463 million last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $7 Mln. vs. $53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.18 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $687.509 Mln vs. $853.463 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $685-$705 Mln



