

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tidewater Inc. (TDW) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $46.37 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $26.19 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $340.356 million from $299.262 million last year.



Tidewater Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $46.37 Mln. vs. $26.19 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.87 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $340.356 Mln vs. $299.262 Mln last year.



