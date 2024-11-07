

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.368 billion, or $2.13 per share. This compares with $4.374 billion, or $6.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.9% to $3.732 billion from $3.397 billion last year.



Airbnb, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.368 Bln. vs. $4.374 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.13 vs. $6.63 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.732 Bln vs. $3.397 Bln last year.



