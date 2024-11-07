

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN):



Earnings: -$22.1 million in Q3 vs. -$61.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.24 in Q3 vs. -$0.75 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Myriad Genetics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $213.3 million in Q3 vs. $191.9 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.12 - $0.14 Full year revenue guidance: $837 - $843 mln



