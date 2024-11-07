

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Synaptics Inc (SYNA):



Earnings: -$23.1 million in Q1 vs. -$55.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.58 in Q1 vs. -$1.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Synaptics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $32.5 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.74 per share Revenue: $257.7 million in Q1 vs. $237.7 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.65-$1.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $250-$280 Mln



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News