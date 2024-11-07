

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $40.7 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $24.2 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, GigaCloud Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.2% to $303.3 million from $178.2 million last year.



GigaCloud Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $275-$290 mln



