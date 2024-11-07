

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release September figures for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Spending is expected to sink 0.7 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year after adding 20 percent on month and falling 1.9 percent on year in August.



Japan also will see September figures for its leading and coincident indexes; in August, they were down 2.4 percent and 3.2 percent on month, respectively.



Malaysia will see September data for industrial production and unemployment; in August, production was up 4.1 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.2 percent.



Taiwan will provide October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were up 17.4 percent on year and exports rose an annual 4.5 percent for a trade surplus of $7.12 billion.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News