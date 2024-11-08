Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2024) - Alpha Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: ALEX) ("Alpha or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on November 6, 2024 (the "Meeting"). All matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 49,958,116.26 ordinary shares ("Shares"), representing 55.10% of the Shares issued and outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. A brief description of the matters voted upon and the outcome of the votes is set forth below.

Fixing Number of Directors

The ordinary resolution to approve fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) was approved at the Meeting by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

Votes For % Votes Against % 49,958,116.26 100% 0 0%

Election of Directors

All of the nominees proposed as directors of the Corporation were duly elected as directors of the Corporation with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:

Outcome of the Vote Votes For % Withheld % Michael Hopley Elected 49,939,115.26 100% 0 0% John Clarke Elected 49,939,115.26 100% 0 0% Christopher van der Westhuyzen Elected 49,439,115.26 98.999% 500,000 1.001% Timothy Livesey Elected 49,939,115.26 100% 0 0% Anna Nydegger Elected 49,439,115.26 98.999% 500,000 1.001%

Appointment of Auditor

An ordinary resolution to approve the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Corporation, was approved at the Meeting by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting, as follows:

Votes For % Withheld % 49,958,116.26 100% 0 0%

Stock Option Plan

The stock option plan of the Corporation, as described in the management information circular of the Corporation dated October 7, 2024 (the "Circular") was approved with votes cast by the shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the meeting, as follows:

Votes For % Withheld % 49,939,115.26 100% 0 0%

The Corporation also wishes to provide a clarification to the Circular; where the Circular stated that Alpha Discovery Holdings Ltd. holds 29,315,784.2 Shares, being 32.336% of the Shares of the Corporation, the Circular should state that Alpha Discovery Holdings Ltd. holds 50,532,153 Shares, representing 55.74% of the Shares of the Corporation.

TERMINATION OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Further to the Corporation's previous announcement on July 16, 2024 of a $6.0 million private placement offering of Shares (the "Private Placement"), due to market conditions the Corporation announces that it did not close the Private Placement within the 45-day offering period prescribed by Section 5A.4(2) of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. As the Private Placement did not close within the prescribed offering period, the Private Placement has been terminated. The Corporation continues to consider certain other financing options available to it at this time, and will announce any such options it decides to pursue in future press releases in accordance with applicable securities laws.

ABOUT ALPHA EXPLORATION LTD.

Alpha (TSXV: ALEX) is an exploration company that is rapidly advancing a number of important gold and base metal discoveries across its 100% owned, large (771 km2 ) Kerkasha Project in Eritrea.

The Company has also advanced the Aburna Gold Prospect, the Anagulu Gold-Copper Porphyry, the Tolegimja VMS Copper-Zinc-Gold Prospect and over 17 other gold prospects since listing in 2021.

The Company is managed by a group of highly experienced and successful professionals with long track records of establishing, building and successfully exiting a number of world class gold and base metals discoveries in Eritrea and across the wider Arabian Nubian Shield.

