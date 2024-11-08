

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was down 1.1 percent on year in September, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Friday - coming in at 287,963 yen.



That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.8 percent following the 1.9 percent drop in August.



On a monthly basis, spending fell 1.3 percent - shy of expectations for a decline of 0.7 percent following the 2.0 percent increase in the previous month.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 493,942 yen down 1.6 percent on year.



