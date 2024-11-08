

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ANZ.AX) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders of the Company for the year ended 30 September 2024 declined to A$6.54 billion or 215.1 cents per share from A$7.11 billion or 227.4 cents per share in the prior year.



Cash profit was A$6.73 billion compared to A$7.41 billion in the previous year.



Operating income for the year was A$20.55 billion compared to A$20.47 billion in the prior year.



Net interest income for the year was A$16.07 billion down from A$16.57 billion in the previous year.



The board has proposed final dividend of 83 cents per share, partially franked at 70%.



