Lanxess, the Cologne-based MDAX company, reported a remarkable 45.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA to €173 million for the third quarter of 2024, surpassing analyst expectations. Despite a slight dip in revenue to €1.6 billion, the specialty chemicals giant managed to improve its EBITDA margin from 7.4% to 10.8% year-over-year. This performance demonstrates Lanxess's resilience in challenging market conditions, attributed to cost-saving measures and improved plant utilization. The company also turned a €131 million loss from the previous year into a €1 million profit, showcasing a significant turnaround.

Market Response and Future Outlook

However, the stock market's response was tepid, with Lanxess shares dropping by over 6% to approximately €24. This decline reflects ongoing concerns about the chemical sector and subdued expectations for the upcoming quarter. Analysts described the results as mixed, with segments like Specialty Additives and Consumer Protection underperforming. Despite these challenges, Lanxess maintains its full-year guidance, projecting an adjusted EBITDA growth of 10-20% compared to the previous year. The company remains optimistic, emphasizing the effectiveness of its cost-reduction strategies and improved capacity utilization in navigating the persistent economic headwinds, particularly in China.

