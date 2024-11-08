Tesla's stock experienced a remarkable uplift, soaring nearly 15% to $288.53. This surge follows two significant events: Donald Trump's electoral victory and the announcement of impressive production figures. The electric car manufacturer recently celebrated the production of its seven millionth vehicle and increased third-quarter output by 9% to approximately 470,000 units. Additionally, the company plans to raise salaries by 4% and convert 500 temporary positions into permanent roles. Market experts anticipate that the automaker could benefit from the new political landscape, particularly due to potential tax reductions and simplified acquisition conditions.

Positive Outlook Amid Market Challenges

Despite possible market fluctuations, analysts project an earnings per share of $2.41 for the full year. Advancements in artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technologies are expected to gain momentum, potentially strengthening the company's market position. The development of robotaxis could further bolster Tesla's standing in the industry. These positive prospects are reflected in the current stock performance, underscoring investor confidence in the electric vehicle pioneer's future viability.

