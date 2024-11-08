

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - LEG Immobilien SE (LEG.DE), an integrated property company, Friday reported adjusted funds form operations or AFFO of 42.3 million euros or 0.57 euros per share for the third quarter, lower than 58.3 million euros or 0.79 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization decreased 6 percent to 148.4 million euros from 157.8 million euros last year.



Adjusted EBITDA was 167.8 million euros, 2.5 percent down from 172.1 million euros a year ago.



Earnings before tax or EBT declined to 119.8 million euros from 74.5 million euros last year.



Net profit was 95.9 million euros, down from 58.2 million euros a year ago.



Net cold rent, however, increased to 215.9 million euros from 209.2 million euros in the previous year.



For the full year, the company continues to expect AFFO in the range of 190 million euros - 210 million euros.



For fiscal 2025, LEG Immobilien expects AFFO of 205 million euros - 225 million euros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News