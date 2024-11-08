

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China-based Govee Moments Trading Ltd. and Govee Moments Ltd. is recalling about 512,500 units of GoveeLife and Govee Smart Electric Space Heaters citing risk of fire and burn, according to the U.S. Consumer Product safety Commission or CPSC. In addition, about 48,600 units were sold in Canada.



The recall involves GoveeLife and Govee smart electric space heaters with Model Numbers H7130, including the H7130101 variation, H7131, H7132, H7133, H7134, and H7135.



The space heaters were sold in black and white and measure from 9 inches to 26 inches in height, depending on the model.



The products, manufatured in China, were sold online at Amazon.com, govee.com, the Govee Home App and TikTok Shop from September 2021 through September 2024 for between $30 and $150.



According to the agency, the smart electric space heaters can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards. Following testing, it was determined the smart electric space heaters do not comply with the voluntary industry safety standard, UL 1278.



The recall was initiated after the companies received 113 reports of overheating, including seven reports of fires and one report of a minor burn injury.



Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled electric space heaters and contact the brands for a refund.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News