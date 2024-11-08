

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group said the Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs has informed Serco that it has been unsuccessful in rebidding the contract for the provision of onshore immigration detention facilities and detainee services. The end date of contract is 10 December 2024, after which there is a transition out period of up to 180 days. Serco noted that it will now proceed with a change programme during the transition period. The programme will reduce the cost base.



The Group anticipates one-off end of contract cash costs of around 20 million pounds. Guidance for 2024 remains unchanged. Serco provided immigration services as a partner to the Australian Government since October 2009.



