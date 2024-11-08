BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



Director Declaration

As required by Listing Rule 9.6.14R (1), BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc hereby gives notification that Mr Christopher Samuel, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 January 2025.

In addition, Mr Samuel will succeed the existing Chairman of Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust as Chair of the Board at the conclusion of its next AGM in 2025.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098



Date: 8 November 2024