

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production declined in September, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Friday.



Industrial output fell 0.4 percent on a monthly basis, as expected, after remaining flat in August.



Within total production, capital goods output gained 1.8 percent and intermediate goods production moved up 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, production of consumer goods and energy decreased 2.5 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.



Year-on-year, the decline in industrial production deepened to adjusted 4.0 percent from 3.2 percent in the previous month.



Unadjusted industrial output fell 3.9 percent annually but much slower than the 6.1 percent decrease logged in August.



