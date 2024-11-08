

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. reported consolidated revenues for October at NT$18.82 billion, and for year-to-October at NT$217.41 billion with 10.1% growth year-on-year, while revenues from the personal computers and display business grew 9.3% year-to-October from prior year. The Group noted that its total revenues from businesses other than computers and displays contributed 32.5% of the total revenues in October and 28.4% year-to-October.



Compared to prior year period, Altos Computing revenues grew 26.3% in October and 71.0% year-to-October. Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 23.8% in October and 33.0% year-to-October. Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 57.0% in October and 48.4% year-to-October.



