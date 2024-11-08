Eniro Group AB: Best result in six years

"We leave another quarter behind, heading in the right direction. This is the fourth consecutive quarter we present an improved EBITDA compared to the same period last year. Furthermore, with SEK 50 million (45), we are achieving the best result in six years and 24 quarters (!) - truly a milestone to which every employee has contributed and been an essential part." said Eniros President and CEO, Hosni Teque-Omeirat
July - September 2024
January - September 2024
1) Alternative performance measures are reconciled on page 22 and defined on page 25 in the report.
|Significant events during the third quarter 2024
|Significant events during January - September 2024
|Significant events after the end of the period
Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO Eniro Group AB
"While there are short-term challenges, the digital market's growth is positive for Eniro, and we continue to gain market share. Our ability to sell more products to both existing and new customers, along with our capacity to deliver profitability, reinforces our confidence in the decisions we have made.
I look forward to continuing to build a stronger and more future-proof company."
For more information, please contact:
Hosni Teque-Omeirat, president and CEO Eniro Group AB (publ)
Tel: +46 (0)70-225 18 77
E-post: hosni.teque-omeirat@eniro.com
This information is information that Eniro Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on 8 November 2024.
Eniro exists for companies that want to achieve success and growth in their market. Today, Eniro optimizes the opportunity for companies to create local presence, searchability and marketing digitally. This makes Eniro an important partner for small and medium-sized companies. The company's clear goal is to give SMEs the same conditions and resources that large companies have access to. Eniro offers a platform that optimizes local marketing through intelligence, automation and streamlining of communication. In the digital landscape, Eniro partners with the largest media groups in the world.
Eniro Group AB (publ) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ENRO) and operates in Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Norway. In 2023, the Eniro Group had sales of SEK 960 million and approximately 900 employees with headquarters in Stockholm. The group also includes Dynava, which offers customer service and answering services for major companies in the Nordic region, as well as directory assistance services.