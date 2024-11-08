Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria: Interim report July-September 2024

"The exceptional exploration results we were able to present during the quarter indicate a whole new era for Viscaria. Our focus remains the reopening of the mine, and we are moving forward at a rapid pace. All signs point to Viscaria being a Tier-1 resource and one of the fastest-growing copper deposits in the coming years," said Jörgen Olsson, CEO of Viscaria

Significant events during the period July - September

On August 1, Viscaria exercised its environmental permit and began the construction of the water treatment plant.

The company entered into a collaboration agreement with the Laevas Sami village.

Exceptional exploration results were presented.

Significant events after the end of the period

The Environmental Court of Appeal did not grant leave to appeal regarding the appeal of Viscaria's environmental permit.

July - September 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 0 million (0).

Profit after tax for the period was SEK -5.5 (4.3) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.05).

Capitalised expenses related to exploration and appraisal assets amounted to SEK 104 million (60.4).

The Group's cash flow for the period was SEK -129 million (-83).

January - September 2024

Net sales amounted to SEK 1 million (0).

Profit after tax was SEK -29 (-20) million.

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.30 (-0.25).

Capitalised expenses related to exploration and appraisal assets amounted to SEK 253 million (197).

The Group's cash flow for the period was SEK 118 million (23).

Cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 385 million on September 30, 2024 (266 on December 31, 2023).

Equity amounted to SEK 1,617 million on 30 September 2024 (1,228 on 31 December 2023).

About Viscaria

Gruvaktiebolaget Viscaria is a company that is scaling up to become a modern and responsible producing mining company through the reopening of the Viscaria mine in Kiruna. The deposit's high copper grade, assessed mineral resources, geographical location and growing team of experienced employees provide good conditions for the company to become an important supplier of high-quality and responsibly produced copper - a metal that has a central role in Sweden's and Europe's climate transition. In addition to the Viscaria mine, the company holds a number of processing concessions and exploration permits in Arvidsjaur (Eva, Svartliden, Granliden) and Smedjebacken (Tvistbogruvan) - all in Sweden. The Parent Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market (ticker VISC).