

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Donald Trump has named senior adviser to his campaign team Susie Wiles as the new White House chief of staff.



The first top-level appointment in the upcoming Trump administration comes a day after Trump referred to Wiles as 'the ice maiden' in his victory speech.



'Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns. Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again,' Trump said Thursday.



The political consultant who served as co-chair of Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, 67 year-old Wiles is set to become the first woman to hold the role.



One of the longest-serving advisers behind Trump's political fortunes, Wiles' political alliance with the president-elect dates back to 2015, when she served as the co-chair of his Florida Republican presidential primary campaign.



Wiles is credited with helping elect Ronald Reagan as President in 1980; businessman Rick Scott, considered an outsider at the time, as Florida Governor in 2010; and Ron DeSantis to the same post in 2018.



