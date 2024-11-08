

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As Donald Trump is on course to win Nevada, his projected electoral college votes tally crossed 300.



With six electoral college votes there, the Republican candidate is projected to win a total of 301, reports say.



Kamala Harris is trailing behind with 226 electoral votes, leaving Arizona the only remaining state to be called in the 2024 presidential election.



With this, Trump has swept all but one of the seven battleground states.



Only three quarters of the votes have reportedly been counted so far in Arizona, the last of the swing states.



After taking back control of the Senate, the Republican Party is just six seats short of majority in the House Of Representatives.



As counting continues in several seats, GOP has 212 seats in the 435-member Lower House.



The Democrats have so far won 200 seats.



