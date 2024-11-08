

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - UOB Group posted a core net profit of S$1.64 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up 11% year on year, driven by new record highs in net fee income and trading and investment income.



Net profit for the third quarter was S$1.61 billion up from S$1.38 billion in the prior year.



Net interest income for the third quarter increased 1% year-over-year to S$2.46 billion, led by healthy loan growth of 5%. Net fee income grew 7% year-over-year to S$630 million, driven by growth in wealth management fees.Other non-interest income rose 70% to S$744 million from the prior year, boosted by record-high trading and investment income, as customer-related treasury income grew strongly.



