Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: 876817 | ISIN: GB0000320472 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A0
Frankfurt
08.11.24
08:06 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANGLESEY MINING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
08.11.2024 13:30 Uhr
85 Leser
Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of AGM

Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

AIM:AYM

8th November 2024

Anglesey Mining plc

Result of AGM

Anglesey Mining plc, the UK minerals development company, reports that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed unanimously on a show of hands. The proxy voting in respect of resolutions was as follows:

Resolution

In Favour

Against

Withheld

1

To receive the report and accounts

128,651,242

116,636

68,103

2

To approve the directors' remuneration report

128,374,237

407,264

54,480

3

To approve the directors' remuneration policy

128,032,317

447,181

356,483

4

To reappoint Andrew King as a director

128,611,325

172,432

52,224

5

To confirm the appointment of Robert Marsden as a director

128,541,930

241,827

52,224

6

To reappoint Jo Battershill as a director

128,689,010

94,747

52,224

7

To reappoint UHY FDW as auditor

128,021,148

312,982

501,851

8

To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor

128,555,376

232,441

48,164

9

To authorise the directors to issue new share capital

127,810,324

996,299

29,358

10

To disapply section 561 in respect of new issues

127,795,324

1,011,299

29,358

Notes

  1. Votes were received in respect of 128,835,981 shares representing 27% of the issued share capital.
  2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
  3. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk.

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 483,593,017 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:


Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Zeus Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 161 831 1512

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71


© 2024 PR Newswire
