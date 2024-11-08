Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08
AIM:AYM
8th November 2024
Anglesey Mining plc
Result of AGM
Anglesey Mining plc, the UK minerals development company, reports that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed unanimously on a show of hands. The proxy voting in respect of resolutions was as follows:
Resolution
In Favour
Against
Withheld
1
To receive the report and accounts
128,651,242
116,636
68,103
2
To approve the directors' remuneration report
128,374,237
407,264
54,480
3
To approve the directors' remuneration policy
128,032,317
447,181
356,483
4
To reappoint Andrew King as a director
128,611,325
172,432
52,224
5
To confirm the appointment of Robert Marsden as a director
128,541,930
241,827
52,224
6
To reappoint Jo Battershill as a director
128,689,010
94,747
52,224
7
To reappoint UHY FDW as auditor
128,021,148
312,982
501,851
8
To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor
128,555,376
232,441
48,164
9
To authorise the directors to issue new share capital
127,810,324
996,299
29,358
10
To disapply section 561 in respect of new issues
127,795,324
1,011,299
29,358
Notes
- Votes were received in respect of 128,835,981 shares representing 27% of the issued share capital.
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
- The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk.
Total voting rights
The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 483,593,017 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Anglesey Mining plc
Rob Marsden, Chief Executive - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111
Davy
Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker
Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363
Zeus Capital Limited
Joint Corporate Broker
Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 161 831 1512
LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71