Anglesey Mining Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 08

AIM:AYM

8th November 2024

Anglesey Mining plc

Result of AGM

Anglesey Mining plc, the UK minerals development company, reports that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed unanimously on a show of hands. The proxy voting in respect of resolutions was as follows:

Resolution In Favour Against Withheld 1 To receive the report and accounts 128,651,242 116,636 68,103 2 To approve the directors' remuneration report 128,374,237 407,264 54,480 3 To approve the directors' remuneration policy 128,032,317 447,181 356,483 4 To reappoint Andrew King as a director 128,611,325 172,432 52,224 5 To confirm the appointment of Robert Marsden as a director 128,541,930 241,827 52,224 6 To reappoint Jo Battershill as a director 128,689,010 94,747 52,224 7 To reappoint UHY FDW as auditor 128,021,148 312,982 501,851 8 To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor 128,555,376 232,441 48,164 9 To authorise the directors to issue new share capital 127,810,324 996,299 29,358 10 To disapply section 561 in respect of new issues 127,795,324 1,011,299 29,358

Notes

Votes were received in respect of 128,835,981 shares representing 27% of the issued share capital. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk .

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 483,593,017 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:



Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Zeus Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 161 831 1512

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71