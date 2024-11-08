

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings came in at $140 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $2.508 billion, or $4.93 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Baxter International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $411 million or $0.80 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $2.699 billion from $2.599 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $140 Mln. vs. $2.508 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.27 vs. $4.93 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.699 Bln vs. $2.599 Bln last year.



