

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - More than 100 governments have made commitments to end childhood violence in their countries, including nine pledging to ban corporal punishment.



These commitments were made at a landmark event in Colombia, where government delegations are set to agree on a new global declaration aimed at protecting children from all kinds of violence, exploitation and abuse.



The first-ever Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children was jointly organized by the Governments of Colombia and Sweden together with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, in Colombian capital Bogotá.



Several countries committed to improve services for childhood violence survivors or tackle bullying, while others said they would invest in critical parenting support - one of the most effective interventions for reducing violence risks in the home.



More than half of all children globally - some 1 billion - are estimated to suffer some form of violence, such as child maltreatment, bullying, physical or emotional abuse, as well as sexual violence. WHO estimates that fewer than half of affected children tell anyone they experienced violence and LESS THAN 10 PERCENT receive any help.



Corporal punishment is an issue that affects 3 out of every 5 children, who, according to the WHO, are regularly punished by physical means in their homes.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News