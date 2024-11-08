MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 totaled $340,198,000 compared to $288,485,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, an increase of 17.9%. The increase in net operating revenues for the third quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year was primarily related to the August 1, 2024 acquisition of White Oak Manor ("White Oak"). The White Oak operations consist of 21 healthcare operations, which includes 15 skilled nursing facilities, two assisted living facilities, and four independent living facilities.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $42,789,000 compared to $10,388,000 for the same period in 2023. Excluding the unrealized gains or losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $19,910,000 compared to $13,250,000 for the same period in 2023, an increase of 50.3% (*). The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.73 for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to $0.68 for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.27 and $0.86 for the quarters ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively (*).

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues and grant income: Net patient revenues $ 328,674 $ 277,005 $ 894,415 $ 804,617 Other revenues 11,524 11,480 34,172 36,013 Government stimulus income - - 9,445 - Net operating revenues and grant income 340,198 288,485 938,032 840,630 Costs and expenses: Salaries, wages and benefits 213,395 182,664 576,609 525,782 Other operating 82,509 72,490 238,092 217,213 Facility rent 10,886 10,094 31,804 30,087 Depreciation and amortization 10,619 10,135 30,543 30,266 Interest 1,742 77 1,788 268 Total costs and expenses 319,151 275,460 878,836 803,616 Income from operations 21,047 13,025 59,196 37,014 Non-operating income 4,224 4,097 14,865 12,116 Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities 32,767 (3,093 ) 56,290 2,943 Income before income taxes 58,038 14,029 130,351 52,073 Income tax provision (15,338 ) (3,908 ) (34,294 ) (14,750 ) Net income 42,700 10,121 96,057 37,323 Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 89 267 (211 ) 1,069 Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation $ 42,789 $ 10,388 $ 95,846 $ 38,392 Net income per common share Basic $ 2.78 $ 0.68 $ 6.23 $ 2.51 Diluted $ 2.73 $ 0.68 $ 6.15 $ 2.50 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 15,411,680 15,299,913 15,384,758 15,311,453 Diluted 15,667,321 15,324,511 15,576,294 15,334,269 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.59 $ 1.81 $ 1.75 Balance Sheet Data September 30 December 31 (in thousands) 2024 2023 (unaudited) Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 249,561 $ 223,620 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities 177,179 167,971 Current assets 445,726 406,235 Property and equipment, net 686,425 493,329 Total assets 1,562,707 1,310,796 Current liabilities, excluding long-term debt due within one year 240,446 214,476 Current and long-term debt 147,000 - NHC stockholders' equity 983,468 908,752

Selected Operating Statistics Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Skilled Nursing Per Diems: Medicare $ 578.12 $ 551.82 $ 579.24 $ 552.21 Managed Care 459.94 489.18 459.64 460.20 Medicaid 290.00 256.46 274.44 248.99 Private Pay and Other 323.36 283.49 315.09 279.12 Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem $ 350.85 $ 325.34 (1) $ 344.76 (1) $ 320.09 (1) Skilled Nursing Patient Days: Medicare 79,957 75,215 235,715 239,228 Managed Care 70,635 61,979 199,023 179,992 Medicaid 344,940 290,887 906,265 852,074 Private Pay and Other 177,846 170,857 485,523 492,279 Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days 673,378 598,938 (1) 1,826,526 (1) 1,763,573 (1) (1) NHC exited three skilled nursing facilities in Missouri on March 1, 2024. For the first quarter of 2024, the exited Missouri skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $259.56 and 20,267 patient days. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the exited Missouri skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $244.20 and 32,141 patient days. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the exited Missouri skilled nursing facilities had an average skilled nursing per diem of $248.51 and 95,030 patient days. The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation $ 42,789 $ 10,388 $ 95,846 $ 38,392 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities (32,767 ) 3,093 (56,290 ) (2,943 ) Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2) 120 66 140 1,616 Stock-based compensation expense 1,093 708 3,062 2,119 Gain on sale of unconsolidated company - - (1,024 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (3) 637 - 2,831 - Employee retention credit - - (9,445 ) - Income tax provision on non-GAAP adjustments 8,038 (1,005 ) 15,789 (206 ) Non-GAAP Net income $ 19,910 $ 13,250 $ 50,909 $ 38,978 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 2.73 $ 0.68 $ 6.15 $ 2.51 Non-GAAP adjustments Unrealized (gains)/losses on marketable equity securities (1.55 ) 0.15 (2.67 ) (0.14 ) Operating results for newly opened operations not at full capacity (2) 0.01 - 0.01 0.07 Stock-based compensation expense 0.05 0.03 0.15 0.10 Gain on sale of unconsolidated company - - (0.05 ) - Acquisition-related expenses (3) 0.03 - 0.13 - Employee retention credit - - (0.45 ) - Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.27 $ 0.86 $ 3.27 $ 2.54 (2) The operating results for newly opened facilities or agencies not at full capacity include healthcare operations that are still considered in the start-up phase, which are two hospice agencies for the three and nine months ended September 30, 3024. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, included are two behavioral health hospitals, two homecare agencies, and two hospice agencies. (3) Represents expenses incurred to acquire the White Oak operations that are not capitalizable.

