WILMINGTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATSG), the leading provider of medium wide-body freighter aircraft leasing, contracted air transportation, and related services, today reported consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Those results, as compared with the same period in 2023, were as follows:

Third Quarter Results

Revenues of $471 million, versus $523 million

GAAP Loss per Share from Continuing Operations of ($0.05), versus Earnings per Share (diluted) of $0.24

GAAP Pretax Loss from Continuing Operations of ($5.2) million, versus Pretax Earnings of $23.5 million

Adjusted Pretax* Earnings of $10.7 million, versus $31.1 million

Adjusted EPS* of $0.13, versus $0.32

Adjusted EBITDA* of $129.5 million, versus $136.6 million

Free Cash Flow* was $86.4 million, versus negative $51.6 million

As previously announced on November 4, 2024, ATSG entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise valuation of approximately $3.1 billion. Under the terms of the agreement, holders of ATSG common stock will receive $22.50 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, ATSG's shares will no longer trade on the Nasdaq, and ATSG will become a private company. In light of the announced transaction, ATSG has canceled the third quarter 2024 earnings conference call previously scheduled for Friday, November 8, 2024, and will not provide financial guidance going forward.

Mike Berger, chief executive officer of ATSG, said, " First off, we are excited about our future with Stonepeak. Our leasing business continued to benefit from strong demand for our freighter aircraft, as we added four Boeing 767-300 freighter leases during the third quarter. Our third quarter results were affected by fewer block hours flown than a year ago and higher expenses, including start-up costs to fly ten more aircraft provided by Amazon. I am delighted to report that the 10th aircraft entered operations this week. For the quarter, we once again generated strong free cash flow, bringing the total to $193 million for the year. Going forward, certain contractual price increases effective in the fourth quarter position us for strong improvement in our ACMI Services segment and we expect to execute three new leases for CAM-owned freighters by year-end 2024."

* Adjusted EPS (Earnings per Share), Adjusted Pretax Earnings, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures used in this release, which are defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP at the end of this release.

Segment Results

Cargo Aircraft Management (CAM)

Aircraft leasing and related revenues increased 3% for the third quarter, including the benefit of revenues from eleven additional freighter leases, including ten additional 767-300s and one Airbus A321-200 since the end of September 2023. These lease revenues were more than offset by the scheduled returns of nine 767-200 freighters and six 767-300 freighters over that same period.

CAM's third quarter pretax earnings decreased $5 million, or 22%, to $18 million versus $23 million for the prior-year quarter. Segment depreciation expense increased by $11 million and interest expense by $2 million versus the prior-year quarter. The 2024 results were impacted by the reduction in 767-200 freighter leases and related engine power program revenues, declining $5 million in total versus a year ago.

CAM leased four 767s and sold four others to external customers in the third quarter. One 767-200 freighter was returned by an external customer upon lease expiration. At the end of the third quarter, 89 CAM-owned aircraft were leased to external customers, two fewer than a year ago.

Nineteen CAM-owned aircraft were in or awaiting conversion to freighters at the end of the third quarter, one fewer than at the end of the prior-year quarter. This included eight 767s, six A321s, and five A330s. One of the A330s is expected to complete conversion and be leased to an external customer in the fourth quarter of 2024.

ACMI Services

Pretax loss was $14 million in the third quarter, versus pretax earnings of $12 million in the third quarter of 2023. Revenue block hours for ATSG's airlines decreased 13% versus the prior-year quarter. Cargo block hours decreased 7% for the third quarter, reflecting the removal of certain 767-200 freighter aircraft from service and less international flying versus the prior year. Passenger block hours decreased 34% in the quarter.

The pretax loss for the third quarter of 2024 included $4.9 million more for customer incentive costs stemming from warrant agreements reached with Amazon in May of 2024. In addition to the reduced flying hours and reduced revenues, ACMI Services experienced increased expenses for maintenance, travel and ground services.

During the third quarter, ACMI Services began operating seven Amazon-provided Boeing 767-300 aircraft, with three more added subsequently.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release, including the attached tables, contains financial measures that are calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") in the United States, and financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP financial measures"). Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate historical results and project future results. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures assist in highlighting operational trends, facilitating period-over-period comparisons, and providing additional clarity about events and trends affecting core operating performance. Disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures provides insight to investors about additional metrics that management uses to evaluate past performance and prospects for future performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP and may be calculated differently by other companies.

The historical non-GAAP financial measures included in this release are reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included later in this release. The Company does not provide a reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EPS, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because it is unable to predict with reasonable accuracy the value of certain adjustments and as a result, the comparable GAAP measures are unavailable without unreasonable efforts. For example, certain adjustments can be significantly impacted by the re-measurements of financial instruments including stock warrants issued to a customer. The Company's earnings on a GAAP basis, including its earnings per share on a GAAP basis, and the non-GAAP adjustments for gains and losses resulting from the re-measurement of stock warrants, will depend on, among other things, the future prices of ATSG stock, interest rates, and other assumptions which are highly uncertain. As a result, the Company believes such reconciliations of forward-looking information would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors.

About ATSG

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and soon, Airbus A330 converted freighters. ATSG's unique Lease+Plus aircraft leasing opportunity draws upon a diverse portfolio of subsidiaries including three airlines holding separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates to provide air cargo lift, and passenger ACMI and charter services. Complementary services from ATSG's other subsidiaries allow the integration of aircraft maintenance, airport ground services, and material handling equipment engineering and service. ATSG subsidiaries comprise ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; LGSTX Services, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For further details, please visit www.atsginc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Throughout this release, Air Transport Services Group, Inc. ("ATSG") makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended (the "Act"). Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such statements are provided under the "safe harbor" protection of the Act. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated operating results, prospects and aircraft in service, technological developments, economic trends, expected transactions and similar matters. The words "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "goal," "project," "estimate," "guidance," "forecast," "outlook," "will," "continue," "likely," "should," "hope," "seek," "plan," "intend" and variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Similarly, descriptions of ATSG's objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets are also forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. While ATSG believes that the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, accordingly, ATSG's actual results and experiences could differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in its forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause ATSG's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) changes in the market demand for ATSG's assets and services, including the loss of customers or a reduction in the level of services it performs for customers; (ii) its operating airlines' ability to maintain on-time service and control costs; (iii) the cost and timing with respect to which it is able to purchase and modify aircraft to a cargo configuration; (iv) fluctuations in ATSG's traded share price and in interest rates, which may result in mark-to-market charges on certain financial instruments; (v) the number, timing, and scheduled routes of its aircraft deployments to customers; (vi) ATSG's ability to remain in compliance with key agreements with customers, lenders and government agencies; (vii) the impact of current supply chain constraints, which may be more severe or persist longer than it currently expects; (viii) the impact of the current competitive labor market; (ix) changes in general economic and/or industry-specific conditions, including inflation and regulatory changes; and (x) the impact of geopolitical tensions or conflicts and human health crises, and other factors that could cause ATSG's actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, which are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of Part II of ATSG's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024 and Item 1A of ATSG's 2023 Form 10-K and may be contained from time to time in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

ATSG recently entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Stonepeak Nile Parent LLC and Stonepeak Nile MergerCo Inc. (the "Merger"). Statements regarding the Merger, including the expected time period to consummate the Merger, the anticipated benefits (including synergies) of the Merger and integration and transition plans, opportunities, anticipated future performance, expected share buyback programs and expected dividends, are also provided under the "safe harbor" protection in the Act. Key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the Merger, including the timing, receipt and terms and conditions of any required governmental and regulatory approvals of the Merger; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the definitive agreement; the possibility that ATSG's stockholders may not approve the Merger; the risk that the anticipated tax treatment of the transactions contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Transaction") is not obtained; the risk that the parties may not be able to satisfy the conditions to the Merger in a timely manner or at all; risks related to disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the Merger; the risk that any announcements relating to the Merger could have adverse effects on the market price of ATSG's common stock; the risk that the Merger and its announcement could have an adverse effect on the parties' business relationships and business generally, including the ability of ATSG to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their suppliers and customers, and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk of unforeseen or unknown liabilities; customer, shareholder, regulatory and other stakeholder approvals and support; the risk of unexpected future capital expenditures; the risk of potential litigation relating to the Transaction that could be instituted against ATSG or its directors and/or officers; the risk associated with third party contracts containing material consent, anti-assignment, transfer or other provisions that may be related to the Merger which are not waived or otherwise satisfactorily resolved; the risk of rating agency actions and ATSG's ability to access short- and long-term debt markets on a timely and affordable basis; and the risks resulting from other effects of industry, market, economic, legal or legislative, political or regulatory conditions outside of ATSG's control.

Readers should carefully review this release and should not place undue reliance on ATSG's forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements were based only on information, plans and estimates as of the date of this release. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and factors that ATSG currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for ATSG to predict these events or how they may affect it. Except as may be required by applicable law, ATSG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes. ATSG does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the Transaction, the Company will file with the SEC a proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement"). The definitive version of the Proxy Statement will be sent to the stockholders of the Company seeking their approval of the Transaction and other related matters.

INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT ON SCHEDULE 14A WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE, AS WELL AS ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE TRANSACTION OR INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE THEREIN AND ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE COMPANY, THE TRANSACTION AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors and security holders may obtain free copies of these documents, including the Proxy Statement, and other documents filed with the SEC by the Company through the website maintained by the SEC at https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=894081&owner=exclude. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by the Company will be made available free of charge by accessing the Company's website at https://atsginc.com/investors or by contacting the Company via email by sending a message to investor.relations@atsginc.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of the Company in connection with the Transaction under the rules of the SEC. Information about the interests of the directors and executive officers of the Company and other persons who may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of stockholders of the Company in connection with the Transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will be included in the Proxy Statement related to the Transaction, which will be filed with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company and their ownership of the Company common stock is also set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, as filed with the SEC on April 11, 2024 (and which is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/894081/000114036124019362/ny20017081x1_def14a.htm) and in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (and which is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/894081/000089408124000016/atsg-20231231.htm). Information about the directors and executive officers of the Company, their ownership of the Company common stock, and the Company's transactions with related persons is set forth in the sections entitled "Directors, Executive Officers and Corporate Governance," " Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management and Related Stockholder Matters," and "Certain Relationships and Related Stockholder Matters" included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024 (and which is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/894081/000089408124000016/atsg-20231231.htm), and in the sections entitled "Corporate Governance and Board Matters," and "Stock Ownership of Management," included in the Company's definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, as filed with the SEC on April 11, 2024 (and which is available at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/894081/000089408124000016/atsg-20231231.htm). Additional information regarding the interests of such participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the Transaction will be included in the Proxy Statement and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC when they become available These documents can be obtained free of charge from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or the solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 REVENUES $ 471,253 $ 523,137 $ 1,445,180 $ 1,553,571 OPERATING EXPENSES Salaries, wages and benefits 170,102 165,110 505,663 512,283 Depreciation and amortization 98,995 86,252 281,254 253,671 Maintenance, materials and repairs 46,573 54,569 143,183 148,838 Fuel 52,307 79,020 181,429 213,046 Contracted ground and aviation services 18,362 18,353 55,794 55,823 Travel 30,633 36,223 93,259 96,998 Landing and ramp 3,732 4,271 12,267 13,139 Rent 8,001 7,811 23,231 24,197 Insurance 3,121 3,055 8,414 8,287 Other operating expenses 17,746 22,443 54,680 64,095 449,572 477,107 1,359,174 1,390,377 OPERATING INCOME 21,681 46,030 86,006 163,194 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income 352 190 809 585 Non-service component of retiree benefit costs (1,085 ) (3,218 ) (3,256 ) (9,654 ) Net (loss) gain on financial instruments (5,167 ) 1,778 134 1,856 Loss from non-consolidated affiliate (869 ) (1,885 ) (2,202 ) (4,398 ) Interest expense (20,103 ) (19,376 ) (63,494 ) (51,753 ) (26,872 ) (22,511 ) (68,009 ) (63,364 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (5,191 ) 23,519 17,997 99,830 INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 1,864 (6,347 ) (5,277 ) (24,495 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (3,327 ) 17,172 12,720 75,335 EARNINGS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES - - - - NET EARNINGS (LOSS) $ (3,327 ) $ 17,172 $ 12,720 $ 75,335 EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE - CONTINUING OPERATIONS Basic $ (0.05 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.20 $ 1.08 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.98 WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES - CONTINUING OPERATIONS Basic 65,036 67,253 65,012 69,909 Diluted 65,036 72,672 67,471 78,427

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except share data) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 44,873 $ 53,555 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $846 in 2024 and $1,065 in 2023 185,251 215,581 Inventory 49,690 49,939 Prepaid supplies and other 31,258 26,626 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 311,072 345,701 Property and equipment, net 2,771,568 2,820,769 Customer incentive 133,234 60,961 Goodwill and acquired intangibles 473,425 482,427 Operating lease assets 60,797 54,060 Other assets 134,227 118,172 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,884,323 $ 3,882,090 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 248,647 $ 227,652 Accrued salaries, wages and benefits 62,126 56,650 Accrued expenses 11,817 10,784 Current portion of debt obligations 658 54,710 Current portion of lease obligations 20,234 20,167 Unearned revenue 38,431 30,226 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 381,913 400,189 Long term debt 1,561,874 1,707,572 Stock warrant obligations 18,671 1,729 Post-retirement obligations 14,890 19,368 Long term lease obligations 41,806 34,990 Other liabilities 110,143 64,292 Deferred income taxes 286,787 285,248 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, 20,000,000 shares authorized, including 75,000 Series A Junior

Participating Preferred Stock - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 65,759,904 and

65,240,961 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023, respectively 658 652 Additional paid-in capital 917,181 836,270 Retained earnings 601,929 589,209 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51,529 ) (57,429 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,468,239 1,368,702 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,884,323 $ 3,882,090

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 OPERATING CASH FLOWS $ 135,555 $ 117,517 $ 399,076 $ 526,093 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Aircraft acquisitions and freighter conversions (29,979 ) (119,709 ) (145,027 ) (422,873 ) Planned aircraft maintenance, engine overhauls and other non-

aircraft additions to property and equipment (18,206 ) (48,706 ) (75,976 ) (158,467 ) Proceeds from property and equipment 9,069 71 35,183 10,516 Acquisitions and investments in businesses (10,045 ) (800 ) (19,845 ) (1,600 ) TOTAL INVESTING CASH FLOWS (49,161 ) (169,144 ) (205,665 ) (572,424 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments on secured debt (155,219 ) (90,217 ) (626,542 ) (180,534 ) Proceeds from revolver borrowings 85,000 80,000 425,000 220,000 Proceeds from convertible note issuance - 400,000 - 400,000 Payments for financing costs - (10,268 ) - (10,779 ) Repurchase of convertible notes - (203,247 ) - (203,247 ) Purchase of common stock - (118,475 ) - (155,349 ) Taxes paid for conversion of employee awards (16 ) - (551 ) (1,578 ) Other financing related proceeds - 1,269 - 1,269 TOTAL FINANCING CASH FLOWS (70,235 ) 59,062 (202,093 ) 69,782 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH $ 16,159 $ 7,435 $ (8,682 ) $ 23,451 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD $ 28,714 $ 43,150 $ 53,555 $ 27,134 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 44,873 $ 50,585 $ 44,873 $ 50,585

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES PRETAX EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED PRETAX EARNINGS SUMMARY NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues CAM Aircraft leasing and related revenues $ 115,565 $ 113,145 $ 331,776 $ 345,500 Customer incentive (3,096 ) (3,420 ) (9,289 ) (12,353 ) Total CAM 112,469 109,725 322,487 333,147 ACMI Services ACMI services revenue 327,666 366,064 994,561 1,067,986 Customer incentive (5,694 ) (816 ) (10,586 ) (2,424 ) Total ACMI Services 321,972 365,248 983,975 1,065,562 Other Activities 93,000 112,841 299,680 334,218 Total Revenues 527,441 587,814 1,606,142 1,732,927 Eliminate internal revenues (56,188 ) (64,677 ) (160,962 ) (179,356 ) Customer Revenues $ 471,253 $ 523,137 $ 1,445,180 $ 1,553,571 Pretax Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations CAM, inclusive of interest expense 18,279 23,306 46,935 88,526 ACMI Services, inclusive of interest expense (14,412 ) 12,414 (24,973 ) 34,057 Other Activities (1,586 ) (7,968 ) 3,694 (8,613 ) Net, unallocated interest expense (351 ) (908 ) (2,335 ) (1,944 ) Non-service components of retiree benefit costs (1,085 ) (3,218 ) (3,256 ) (9,654 ) Net (loss) gain on financial instruments (5,167 ) 1,778 134 1,856 Loss from non-consolidated affiliates (869 ) (1,885 ) (2,202 ) (4,398 ) Earnings (loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes (GAAP) $ (5,191 ) $ 23,519 $ 17,997 $ 99,830 Adjustments to Pretax Earnings from Continuing Operations Add contra-revenue from customer incentive 8,790 4,236 19,875 14,777 Add loss from non-consolidated affiliates 869 1,885 2,202 4,398 Less net loss (gain) on financial instruments 5,167 (1,778 ) (134 ) (1,856 ) Less non-service components of retiree benefit costs 1,085 3,218 3,256 9,654 Add net charges for hangar foam incident - 58 - 71 Adjusted Pretax Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 10,720 $ 31,138 $ 43,196 $ 126,874

Adjusted Pretax Earnings (non-GAAP) excludes certain items included in GAAP-based Pretax Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations before Income Taxes because these items are distinctly different in their predictability among periods, or not closely related to our operations. Presenting this measure provides investors with a comparative metric of fundamental operations, while highlighting changes to certain items among periods. Adjusted Pretax Earnings should not be considered an alternative to Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ (5,191 ) $ 23,519 $ 17,997 $ 99,830 Interest Income (352 ) (190 ) (809 ) (585 ) Interest Expense 20,103 19,376 63,494 51,753 Depreciation and Amortization 98,995 86,252 281,254 253,671 EBITDA from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP) $ 113,555 $ 128,957 $ 361,936 $ 404,669 Add contra-revenue from customer incentive 8,790 4,236 19,875 14,777 Add start-up loss from non-consolidated affiliates 869 1,885 2,202 4,398 Less net loss (gain) on financial instruments 5,167 (1,778 ) (134 ) (1,856 ) Less non-service components of retiree benefit costs 1,085 3,218 3,256 9,654 Add net charges for hangar foam fire suppression system discharge - 58 - 71 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 129,466 $ 136,576 $ 387,135 $ 431,713

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP, defined below) to assess the performance of the Company's operating results among periods. It is a metric that facilitates the comparison of financial results of underlying operations. Additionally, these non-GAAP adjustments are similar to the adjustments used by lenders in the Company's senior secured credit facility to assess financial performance and determine the cost of borrowed funds. The adjustments also remove the non-service cost components of retiree benefit plans because they are not closely related to ongoing operating activities. To improve comparability between periods, the adjustments also exclude from EBITDA from Continuing Operations the recognition of charges related to the discharge of a foam fire suppression system in a Company aircraft hangar, net of related insurance recoveries. Management presents EBITDA from Continuing Operations (defined below), as a subtotal toward calculating Adjusted EBITDA.

EBITDA from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP) is defined as Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes plus net interest expense, depreciation, and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA from Continuing Operations less financial instrument revaluation gains or losses, non-service components of retiree benefit costs, amortization of warrant-based customer incentive costs recorded in revenue, charge off of debt issuance costs upon refinancing, costs from non-consolidated affiliates and charges related to the discharge of a foam fire suppression system, net of insurance recoveries.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CASH FLOWS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 NET CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $ 135,555 $ 117,517 $ 399,076 $ 526,093 Sustaining capital expenditures (18,206 ) (48,706 ) (75,976 ) (158,467 ) ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (non-GAAP) $ 117,349 $ 68,811 $ 323,100 $ 367,626 Aircraft acquisitions and freighter conversions (29,979 ) (119,709 ) (145,027 ) (422,873 ) Proceeds from property and equipment 9,069 71 35,183 10,516 Acquisitions and investments in businesses (10,045 ) (800 ) (19,845 ) (1,600 ) FREE CASH FLOW (non-GAAP) $ 86,394 $ (51,627 ) $ 193,411 $ (46,331 )

Sustaining capital expenditures includes cash outflows for planned aircraft maintenance, engine overhauls, information systems and other non-aircraft additions to property and equipment. It does not include expenditures for aircraft acquisitions and related passenger-to-freighter conversion costs.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) includes cash flow from operating activities net of expenditures for planned aircraft maintenance, engine overhauls and other non-aircraft additions to property and equipment. Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) is net cash from operating activities reduced for net cash flows from investing activities. Management believes that adjusting GAAP operating cash flows is useful for investors to evaluate the company's ability to generate adjusted free cash flow for growth initiatives, debt service, stock buybacks or other discretionary allocations of capital.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

Management presents Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share, both non-GAAP financial measures, to provide additional information regarding earnings per share without the volatility otherwise caused by the items below among periods.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 $ $ Per

Share $ $ Per

Share $ $ Per

Share $ $ Per

Share Earnings (loss) from Continuing

Operations - basic (GAAP) $ (3,327 ) $ 17,172 $ 12,720 $ 75,335 Gain from warrant revaluation, net tax1 - - - (106 ) Convertible notes interest charges, net of tax 2 - 443 475 1,999 Earnings (loss) from Continuing

Operations - diluted (GAAP) (3,327 ) (0.05 ) 17,615 $ 0.24 13,195 $ 0.20 77,228 $ 0.98 Adjustments, net of tax Convertible notes interest charges, net of tax 2 158 - - - - - - - Customer incentive 3 6,659 0.10 3,290 0.05 15,086 0.22 11,501 0.15 Non-service component of retiree benefits4 822 0.01 2,499 0.03 2,475 0.04 7,511 0.10 Derivative and warrant revaluation5 3,914 0.06 (1,380 ) (0.02 ) (120 ) - (1,327 ) (0.02 ) Loss from affiliates6 658 0.01 1,464 0.02 1,668 0.02 3,417 0.04 Hangar foam incident7 - - 45 - - - 55 - Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted

Earnings Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 8,884 $ 0.13 $ 23,533 $ 0.32 $ 32,304 $ 0.48 $ 98,385 $ 1.25 Shares Shares Shares Shares Weighted Average Shares - diluted1 65,036 72,672 67,471 78,427 Additional shares - stock-based

compensation awards 1,137 - - - Additional shares - convertible notes 2 1,700 - - - Adjusted Shares (non-GAAP) 67,873 72,672 67,471 78,427

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered as alternatives to Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations, Weighted Average Shares - diluted or Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Under U.S. GAAP, certain warrants are reflected as a liability and unrealized warrant gains are typically removed from diluted earnings per share ("EPS") calculations, while unrealized warrant losses are not removed because they are dilutive to EPS. For each quarter, additional shares assumes that Amazon net settled its remaining warrants that were above the strike price. Each year reflects an average of the quarterly shares. Under U.S. GAAP, certain types of convertible debt are treated under the "if-convert method" if dilutive for EPS. Stock-based compensation awards are treated under the "treasury stock method" if dilutive for EPS. The non-GAAP presentation adds the dilutive effects that were excluded under GAAP. Removes the amortization of the warrant-based customer incentives which are recorded against revenue over the term of the related aircraft leases and customer contracts. Removes the non-service component effects of employee post-retirement plans. Removes gains and losses from financial instruments, including derivative interest rate instruments and warrant revaluations. Removes losses for the Company's non-consolidated affiliates. Removes charges related to the discharge of a foam fire suppression system in a Company aircraft hangar, net of related insurance recoveries.

AIR TRANSPORT SERVICES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES AIRCRAFT FLEET Aircraft Types September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 September 30, 2024 December 31, 2024

Projected 1 Freighter Passenger Freighter Passenger Freighter Passenger Freighter Passenger Aircraft in service B767-200 2 22 3 22 3 17 3 17 3 B767-300 88 8 87 8 103 10 108 10 B777-200 - 3 - 3 - 3 - 3 B757 Combi - 4 - 4 - 4 - 4 A321-200 2 - 3 - 3 - 3 - A330 - - - - - - 1 - Total Aircraft in Service 112 18 112 18 123 20 129 20 Aircraft available for lease B767-200 1 - 1 - - - - - B767-300 - - 3 - 2 - 1 - A321 - - - - - - 6 - A330 - - - - - - - - Total Aircraft Available for Lease 1 - 4 - 2 - 7 - Aircraft in Cargo Modification B767-300 13 - 9 - 3 - 2 - A321 7 - 6 - 6 - - - A330 - - 2 - 4 - 4 - Feedstock B767 - - 5 - 5 - 5 - A321 - - - - - - - - A330 - - 1 1 1 Total Aircraft 133 18 139 18 144 20 148 20

Aircraft in Service September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, 2023 2023 2024 2024 Projected 1 Dry leased without CMI 44 42 49 52 Dry leased with CMI 47 48 40 40 Customer provided for CMI 15 16 24 27 ACMI/Charter3 24 24 30 30

Projected aircraft levels for December 31, 2024 include customer commitments for new leases, management's estimates of existing lease renewals, aircraft expected to complete the freighter modification process and scheduled aircraft acquisitions during 2024. As Boeing 767-200 aircraft are retired from service, management plans to use the engines and related parts to support the remaining Boeing 767 fleet and part sales. ACMI/Charter includes four Boeing 767 passenger aircraft leased from external companies through December 31, 2023 and six Boeing 767 passenger aircraft leased from external companies after December 31, 2023.

