METAVISIO (THOMSON COMPUTING): Metavisio - THOMSON Computing and Code Craft Digital join for non-dilutive financing with innovative token utility

Metavisio - THOMSON Computing and Code Craft Digital join for non-dilutive financing with innovative token utility

New non-dilutive financing solution to accelerate development

Brand modernization through integration of blockchain technologies

Strengthened international visibility thanks to digital communities

Commercial expansion and profitability optimization through digital

METAVISIO november 8, 2024 (Thomson Computing) (FR00140066X4; mnemonic code: ALTHO, bloomberg code: ALTHO:FP, reuters Code: ALTHO.PA), a French company specializing in the design, production and marketing of portable computers, announces a strategic partnership with Code Craft for the launch of an innovative THOMSON Computing Token. This new digital asset will provide Metavisio with non-dilutive financing leverage.

The launch of the THOMSON Computing Token marks a strategic milestone for Metavisio, allowing the brand to position the marketing of its computer ranges in digital finance, by integrating blockchain technologies. This initiative opens up new prospects for financing and customer engagement, with a Token offering holders exclusive benefits such as discounts on products and access to premium services to be developed as part of the sale of THOMSON computers. The Token also attracts a new generation of consumers, while consolidating the loyalty of existing customers.

An innovative financing model based on Web3 technology

The THOMSON Computing Token will be based on the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) model, which uses blockchain to decentralize and manage physical infrastructures. This approach offers a new source of liquidity, optimizes Metavisio's financing, and encourages customer engagement through a tokenized rewards system. Token holders will be able to access exclusive benefits, such as discounts on products and premium services.

Non-dilutive financing leverage for global expansion

The THOMSON Computing Token offers a modern financing alternative that preserves shareholders' interests by maintaining the current shareholding structure. Metavisio partners with Code Craft to position itself at the center of blockchain trends, strengthening its international appeal while integrating customer loyalty tools. This strategic partnership enables THOMSON Computing to capture the attention of a new generation of consumers, while respecting investors' expectations.

Stephan Français, CEO of Metavisio, declare:

"This non-dilutive financing innovation provides a new source of liquidity for Metavisio, while boosting customer engagement.

Thanks to this Token utility, Metavisio can raise funds for its expansion without impacting the shares held by its shareholders. The launch of the THOMSON Computing Token allows us to combine our IT expertise with an innovative approach to digital finance. This Token is designed to attract new investors and consumers while strengthening the loyalty of our existing customers. This new business represents a strategic asset and non-dilutive financing that modernizes our brand and strengthens our presence in new international markets. It represents a decisive step towards digital finance and blockchain.

A strategic partnership for Metavisio's growth in Web3.

With Code Craft - a group of companies specialized in cryptocurrency - Metavisio benefits from the expertise of Dverse, Inferno Labs, and Community3. These companies, in partnership, provide a six- to twelve-week acceleration program for the secure and seamless integration of Metavisio into the Web3 ecosystem. This partnership has enabled prestigious brands such as Lamborghini (Bloomberg code: LGB:MK) and Ubisoft (FR0000054470 - UBI, Reuter: UBIP.PA, Bloomberg: UBI FP) to seize unique investment and innovation opportunities.

Key points of the Code Craft partnership

Comprehensive Token Launch Strategy: Design, public launch, white paper review, and ongoing support.

Public Relations and Communication: Increased visibility through press releases and monthly press release and articles, with support before, during, and after the launch.

Community Management: Management of KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) and influencers, 24/7 moderation, interactive campaigns, and events on X, Discord, and Telegram to boost engagement.

Social network Consulting: Strategy and management to extend brand visibility and attract new audiences.

THOMSON Computing brand modernization

Since its creation, THOMSON Computing has been recognized for its reliable and accessible computer products. With the launch of this Token, the brand is modernizing its image by adopting blockchain technologies and exploring new forms of interaction with its users, particularly through Tokenization. By integrating this Token into its financing operations, THOMSON Computing is positioning its technological expertise at part of a broader strategy, where innovation and customer engagement converge to meet the demands of a constantly evolving market.

Token Utility: An Innovative Way to Reward and Build Loyalty

A Token utility is a digital token that provides specific benefits within an ecosystem. At Metavisio - THOMSON Computing, the utility token will allow customers to benefit from discounts on products and access exclusive services, enhancing their commitment and loyalty.

In the case of Metavisio, the Token utility will enable customers to benefit from discounts on THOMSON Computing products and access exclusive benefits. It does not represent a share in the company so it has no direct investment value.

About Code Craft

Code Craft brings together the companies Dverse, Inferno Labs, and Community3, three entities that collaborate to offer a Web3 acceleration program. Led by Alexander Rees-Evans, a recognized expert in tokenization and digital transformation, as well as an author of several books and a mentor at Techstars, Code Craft has guided numerous renowned companies in their transition to Web3. With deep expertise in blockchain, Code Craft has helped create liquidity and investment solutions without impacting core equity.

About METAVISIO-THOMSON Computing

THOMSON Computing METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing (FR00140066X4; Euronext: ALTHO), is a French company specializing in the research, design, and marketing of laptops under the THOMSON Computing brand. Founded in 2013, METAVISIO - THOMSON Computing offers a range of products featuring "the latest technology at the best price." METAVISIO is eligible for the PEA-PME investment plan (a French tax-efficient investment plan for small and medium-sized enterprises) and holds the Innovative Company qualification (FCPI). More information is available at: www.metavisio.eu

Contact for Investor and media Inquiries

Gabriel Rafaty

metavisio@aimpact.net

Disclaimer on Securities and Investment Information

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned in this press release have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). They may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements under the Securities Act. Any public offering of securities in the United States would be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the issuer, its business, financial condition, and financial statements.

Risk Factor Information

Prospective investors should be aware that this investment carries certain risks. The Company makes no assurance as to the future performance of the securities issued, and there is a risk that financial objectives may not be met. This press release includes forward-looking statements which may involve uncertainties and risks, including those related to market fluctuations and international economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Regulation S Specific Clauses

The securities mentioned herein are intended solely for persons outside the United States (including its territories and possessions) in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. These securities may only be resold in the United States pursuant to securities laws, including Regulation S and Rule 144A, or another applicable exemption.

Liability Disclaimer

The Company disclaims any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this press release. Any investment decision should be based solely on information contained in the Company's financial disclosures or other investment-related documents.

