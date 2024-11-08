

BRASILIA (dpa-AFX) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will travel to Peru and Brazil next week.



Biden will travel to Peruvian capital Lima from November 14-16, where he will meet with President Dina Boluarte to reinforce the strong U.S.-Peru bilateral relationship, the White House said.



While in Lima he will also participate in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he will highlight U.S. economic leadership and engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.



Biden will then travel to Manaus and Rio de Janeiro in Brazil from November 17-19.



While in Manaus, President Biden will visit the Amazon rainforest to engage with local, indigenous, and other leaders working to preserve and protect this critical ecosystem, the first such visit of a sitting U.S. President.



In Rio de Janeiro, Biden will meet with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the margins of the G20 and reinforce U.S. leadership on workers' rights and clean economic growth.



'During the G20, President Biden will demonstrate the strong value proposition of the United States to developing countries and lead the G20 to work together to address shared global challenges like hunger and poverty, climate change, health threats, and developing country debt burdens,' the White House said in a press release.



