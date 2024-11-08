Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 8, 2024) - North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: NSU) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on November 12th, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-nsu-2/.

After making two new uranium discoveries in early 2024 at its 55,700 hectare Falcon property at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, North Shore Uranium is now generating uranium targets at Falcon in preparation for its next drill program. The Company's target generation efforts will be summarized in the webinar.

Commodities to be covered: Uranium

About North Shore Uranium Ltd.

The nuclear power industry is in growth mode as more nuclear power will be required to meet the world's ambitious CO2 emission-reduction goals and the needs of new technology like AI. New discoveries of economic uranium deposits will be very valuable. North Shore Uranium is a new uranium exploration company focused on two properties at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Falcon and West Bear. Saskatchewan is a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

www.redcloudfs.com

www.facebook.com/RedCloudFinancialServices

www.twitter.com/RedCloudFS

www.linkedin.com/company/red-cloud-financial-services-inc

www.youtube.com/c/RedCloudFinancialServicesInc

www.instagram.com/redcloudfs

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services