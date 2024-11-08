WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Friday, A SPAC III Acquisition Corp. announced the pricing of 5.5 million Initial Public Offering at $10 per share, amounting to a total of $55 million.The company has granted a 45-day option to underwriters to purchase additional units of up to 825,000.The blank check company incorporated as a British Virgin Islands expects to trade the units on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'ASPCU,' starting November 8.The offering is expected to close on November 12.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX