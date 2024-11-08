CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 ended September 30, 2024

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2025 ended September 30, 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 registered a loss of ARS 72,374 million, 129.7% lower than the one registered in the same period of 2024. This lower result is mainly explained by the loss due to changes in the fair value of IRSA investment properties.
- The adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 73,977 million, 68.0% higher than the same period in 2024. The agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 27,919 million and the Urban adjusted EBITDA (through IRSA), ARS 47,290 million.
- The 2025 campaign is being developed with good weather conditions in the region, stable commodity prices and costs that are beginning to correct although they remain high compared to prices. We hope to plant approximately 303,000 hectares, 9% more than in the 2024 campaign.
- During the quarter, we sold a fraction of Los Pozos farm in Argentina for USD 2.2 million and our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of its Alto Taquari farm for BRL 189.4 million.
- On October 28, 2024, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of a cash dividend of ARS 45,000 million (dividend yield ~7%).
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
3M FY 2025 ended September 30, 2024
Income Statement
09/30/2024
09/30/2023
Agricultural Business Revenue
136,955
113,392
Agricultural Business Gross Profit
8,671
12,373
Urban Properties Revenues
72,495
78,185
Urban Properties Gross Profit
57,846
64,768
Consolidated Gross Profit
65,999
76,809
Consolidated results from Operations
(172,626)
359,771
Profit for the Period
(72,374)
244,016
Attributable to:
Cresud's Shareholders
(39,562)
126,011
Non-Controlling interest
(32,812)
118,005
EPS (Basic)
(66.54)
212.94
EPS (Diluted)
(66.54)
181.95
Balance Sheet
09/30/2024
06/30/2024
Current Assets
804,851
792,094
Non-Current Assets
2,894,590
3,102,338
Total Assets
3,699,441
3,894,432
Current Liabilities
736,545
737,378
Non-Current Liabilities
1,302,932
1,403,427
Total Liabilities
2,039,477
2,140,805
Non-Controlling Interest
913,238
972,923
Shareholders' Equity
1,659,964
1,753,627
The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2024, was approximately USD 512.7 million. (59,863,914 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 8.64)
Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2025 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 11, 2024, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.
To access the Webinar:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_svGVbgp5QxyBOy6KqCAFbQ#/
Webinar ID: 925 3748 3606
Password: 235934
In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:
Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447
Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510
Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668
US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592
Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848
UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591
Investor Relations Department.
https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir
SOURCE CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A.