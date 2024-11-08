Anzeige
Freitag, 08.11.2024
4.000 Meilen, um herauszufinden, warum der „Warren Buffett des Bergbaus" in diese Kupferaktie investierte
WKN: 906164 | ISIN: US2264061068 | Ticker-Symbol: CD8
Tradegate
08.11.24
17:02 Uhr
9,400 Euro
+0,050
+0,53 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
9,2509,40017:27
PR Newswire
08.11.2024 15:39 Uhr
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces its results for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 ended September 30, 2024

Finanznachrichten News

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2025 ended September 30, 2024.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 registered a loss of ARS 72,374 million, 129.7% lower than the one registered in the same period of 2024. This lower result is mainly explained by the loss due to changes in the fair value of IRSA investment properties.

  • The adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 73,977 million, 68.0% higher than the same period in 2024. The agribusiness adjusted EBITDA was ARS 27,919 million and the Urban adjusted EBITDA (through IRSA), ARS 47,290 million.

  • The 2025 campaign is being developed with good weather conditions in the region, stable commodity prices and costs that are beginning to correct although they remain high compared to prices. We hope to plant approximately 303,000 hectares, 9% more than in the 2024 campaign.

  • During the quarter, we sold a fraction of Los Pozos farm in Argentina for USD 2.2 million and our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of its Alto Taquari farm for BRL 189.4 million.

  • On October 28, 2024, the Shareholders' Meeting approved the distribution of a cash dividend of ARS 45,000 million (dividend yield ~7%).



Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

3M FY 2025 ended September 30, 2024




Income Statement

09/30/2024

09/30/2023

Agricultural Business Revenue

136,955

113,392

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

8,671

12,373

Urban Properties Revenues

72,495

78,185

Urban Properties Gross Profit

57,846

64,768

Consolidated Gross Profit

65,999

76,809

Consolidated results from Operations

(172,626)

359,771

Profit for the Period

(72,374)

244,016




Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders

(39,562)

126,011

Non-Controlling interest

(32,812)

118,005




EPS (Basic)

(66.54)

212.94

EPS (Diluted)

(66.54)

181.95




Balance Sheet

09/30/2024

06/30/2024

Current Assets

804,851

792,094

Non-Current Assets

2,894,590

3,102,338

Total Assets

3,699,441

3,894,432

Current Liabilities

736,545

737,378

Non-Current Liabilities

1,302,932

1,403,427

Total Liabilities

2,039,477

2,140,805

Non-Controlling Interest

913,238

972,923

Shareholders' Equity

1,659,964

1,753,627

The Company's market capitalization as of September 30, 2024, was approximately USD 512.7 million. (59,863,914 ADS with a price per ADS of USD 8.64)

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2025 Results Conference Call on Thursday, November 11, 2024, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_svGVbgp5QxyBOy6KqCAFbQ#/

Webinar ID: 925 3748 3606
Password: 235934

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848

UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.
https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.
+5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

SOURCE CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A.

© 2024 PR Newswire
