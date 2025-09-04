Anzeige
SuperBuzz x Prymatica: Ein Vertriebsdeal, der KI-Hype in B2B-Umsätze verwandeln könnte
WKN: 906164 | ISIN: US2264061068 | Ticker-Symbol: CD8
Tradegate
05.09.25 | 11:05
8,250 Euro
-0,60 % -0,050
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
CRESUD SACIF Y A ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRESUD SACIF Y A ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,2008,40012:19
8,2008,30011:05
PR Newswire
04.09.2025 23:40 Uhr
45 Leser
CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A., leading Latin American agricultural company, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2025 ended June 30, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net income for fiscal year 2025 amounted to ARS 224,366 million, compared to ARS 163,826 million in 2024.

  • Consolidated Operating Income reached ARS 220,945 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to a loss of ARS 172,748 million in the previous fiscal year. Operating Income from the Agribusiness segment reached ARS 49,166 million in fiscal year 2025.

  • The 2025 campaign was carried out with a larger planted area in the region, stable but historically low commodity prices, input costs that remain high relative to prices, and irregular weather conditions in Argentina and in some of the regions where BrasilAgro operates. We planted approximately 300,000 hectares and achieved crop production of 830,000.

  • During the fiscal year, the Argentine government advanced in foreign exchange liberalization and, after year-end, permanently reduced export taxes on major grains and beef. These measures strengthen the sector and improve profitability prospects for the next campaign.

  • Livestock activity recorded an increase in beef production, with firm cattle prices and lower feeding costs driving strong margins. During the year, we continued to intensify the business, strengthening its contribution to the Company's results.

  • In real estate, during the fiscal year we sold a 3,630-hectare parcel of Los Pozos (Argentina), and our subsidiary Brasilagro sold the entire Preferencia farm (17,799 ha) in Brazil, generating very strong results. Additionally, it completed the final stages of the previously executed sales of Alto Taquari (1,157 ha) and Rio do Meio (852 ha).

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

FY 2025

Income Statement

06/30/2025

06/30/2024

Restated

Agricultural Business Revenue

448,266

503,614

Agricultural Business Gross Profit

83,861

102,230

Urban Properties Revenues

374,662

377,202

Urban Properties Gross Profit

287,056

309,035

Consolidated Gross Profit

368,054

406,483

Consolidated Result from Operations

220,945

-172,748

Result for the Period

224,366

163,826




Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders

96.148

135.726

Non-Controlling interest

128.218

28.100




EPS (Basic)

160.81

229.11

EPS (Diluted)

145.22

193.41




Balance Sheet

06/30/2025

06/30/2024

Restated

Current Assets

1,246,695

984,865

Non-Current Assets

3,842,127

3,857,352

Total Assets

5,088,822

4,842,217

Current Liabilities

1,001,779

919,000

Non-Current Liabilities

1,873,251

1,744,976

Total Liabilities

2,875,030

2,663,976

Non-Controlling Interest

1,243,206

1,209,702

Shareholders' Equity

2,213,792

2,178,241

CRESUD, leading Latin American agricultural company, cordially invites you to participate in its Fiscal Year 2025 Results Conference Call on Friday, September 5, 2025, at 3:00 PM Eastern Time / 04:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_7yfo8y8TQX2ZXr1m351CFg

Webinar ID: 966 2277 4345

Password: 952957

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447

Israel: +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509 or +972 2 376 4510

Brazil: +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668

US: +1 719 359 4580 or +1 929 205 6099 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

[email protected]

Follow us on X: @cresudir

SOURCE Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

© 2025 PR Newswire
