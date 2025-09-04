CRESUD S.A.C.I.F. y A., leading Latin American agricultural company, announces today its results for the Fiscal Year 2025 ended June 30, 2025

BUENOS AIRES, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HIGHLIGHTS

Net income for fiscal year 2025 amounted to ARS 224,366 million, compared to ARS 163,826 million in 2024.





Consolidated Operating Income reached ARS 220,945 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to a loss of ARS 172,748 million in the previous fiscal year. Operating Income from the Agribusiness segment reached ARS 49,166 million in fiscal year 2025.





The 2025 campaign was carried out with a larger planted area in the region, stable but historically low commodity prices, input costs that remain high relative to prices, and irregular weather conditions in Argentina and in some of the regions where BrasilAgro operates. We planted approximately 300,000 hectares and achieved crop production of 830,000.





During the fiscal year, the Argentine government advanced in foreign exchange liberalization and, after year-end, permanently reduced export taxes on major grains and beef. These measures strengthen the sector and improve profitability prospects for the next campaign.





Livestock activity recorded an increase in beef production, with firm cattle prices and lower feeding costs driving strong margins. During the year, we continued to intensify the business, strengthening its contribution to the Company's results.





In real estate, during the fiscal year we sold a 3,630-hectare parcel of Los Pozos (Argentina), and our subsidiary Brasilagro sold the entire Preferencia farm (17,799 ha) in Brazil, generating very strong results. Additionally, it completed the final stages of the previously executed sales of Alto Taquari (1,157 ha) and Rio do Meio (852 ha).

Financial Highlights

(In millions of Argentine Pesos)

FY 2025

Income Statement 06/30/2025 06/30/2024 Restated Agricultural Business Revenue 448,266 503,614 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 83,861 102,230 Urban Properties Revenues 374,662 377,202 Urban Properties Gross Profit 287,056 309,035 Consolidated Gross Profit 368,054 406,483 Consolidated Result from Operations 220,945 -172,748 Result for the Period 224,366 163,826





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 96.148 135.726 Non-Controlling interest 128.218 28.100





EPS (Basic) 160.81 229.11 EPS (Diluted) 145.22 193.41





Balance Sheet 06/30/2025 06/30/2024 Restated Current Assets 1,246,695 984,865 Non-Current Assets 3,842,127 3,857,352 Total Assets 5,088,822 4,842,217 Current Liabilities 1,001,779 919,000 Non-Current Liabilities 1,873,251 1,744,976 Total Liabilities 2,875,030 2,663,976 Non-Controlling Interest 1,243,206 1,209,702 Shareholders' Equity 2,213,792 2,178,241

