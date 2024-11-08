DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) released its third quarter results on Friday, reporting adjusted earnings that exceeded the company's guidance.On an adjusted basis, total net income attributable to Baxter was $411 million or $0.80 per share compared to the company's original guidance of $0.77 to $0.79 per share.Total net income attributable to Baxter on a U.S. GAAP basis was $140 million or $0.27 per share.In the same quarter last year, total net income attributable to Baxter was $2.51 billion or $4.93 per share, including special items totaling $2.09 billion, primarily related to Baxter's gain upon the divestiture of its BPS businessThe company's revenue from continuing operations for the quarter rose 3.8% to $2.699 billion from $2.599 billion last year.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX