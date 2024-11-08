Anzeige
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Corporate and Bond Instrument Credit Rating

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 8, 2024 / Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that international credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has assigned corporate credit and bond instrument ratings of BB- with Stable Outlook to Polaris.

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the development, construction, acquisition, and operation of renewable energy projects in five countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The Company's operations include a geothermal plant (~82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (~40 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects in operation (~35 MW) and one wind park (26 MW) following closing of the Puerto Rico acquisition.

For more information, contact:

Investor Relations
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.
Phone: +1 647-245-7199
Email: info@PolarisREI.com

SOURCE: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
