Mercedes-Benz Group's stock experienced a significant downturn on Friday, dropping 3.0% to €52.14 on the XETRA exchange. This decline continues a downward trend that has seen the stock lose over 30% of its value since its 52-week high of €77.45 in April. The sharp fall reflects broader challenges facing the European automotive sector, particularly in relation to the critical Chinese market.

Analyst Optimism Persists Despite Headwinds

Despite the current stock weakness, financial experts maintain a positive outlook for Mercedes-Benz. The average price target stands at €73.70, substantially above current levels, with analysts projecting earnings of €9.75 per share for 2024. However, concerns about economic developments in China are weighing heavily on the entire automotive industry. European manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz, are struggling to capitalize on the growth of the Chinese electric vehicle market, facing stiff competition from local brands. This situation, coupled with potential trade tensions and insufficient economic stimulus measures in China, continues to cast a shadow over investor sentiment in the sector.

